Retail and office investment in Tallaght

A mixed-use retail and office investment in the south Dublin suburb of Tallaght goes for sale through agents Knight Frank at over €1 million. The portfolio will show a return of 9.76 per cent after standard acquisition costs.

The Village Square on High Street features two retail units and one professional services office on the ground floor and own-door office units on the first-floor level which are producing a rent roll of €102,000 per annum. The top rent of €40,000 is being paid by John Glynn & Co, solicitors; the Irish Cancer Society and St Vincent de Paul (€25,000 each); and Whelan Pensions (€12,000). The various units extend to over 415sq m (4,470sq ft) and are well-served by customer car parking.