Restored Tramyard in Clonskeagh fitted out with offices

A Dublin property developer with an impressive track record for restoring unique commercial buildings and delivering them for use as high-spec offices is about to unveil its most recent challenge: an old rundown warehouse that originally formed part of the Clonskeagh tram line.

Jones Investments has just completed the restoration and refurbishment of the ancient building, which now rivals some of the new office developments in the city centre and comes with generous floor-to-ceiling heights, a glazed apex to allow lots of natural light into the building, VRF air conditioning, shower facilities, bicycle parking and a furnished reception area.

The distinctive Tramyard building is located in Terminus Mills on the Clonskeagh Road. Other occupiers include Platinum Pilates, Kavanagh Tuite Architects, the Independent Theatre Workshop and L&P, an international consultancy group.

Unique building

Letting agents Lisney is expecting considerable interest in the unique building, which is likely to appeal especially to graphic designers, architects and the IT sector. The building, with a floor area of 473sq m (5,100sq ft) over two levels as well as six parking spaces, is expected to attract rent of about €160,000.

Jones Investments attracted considerable attention when it bought and restored the old Dockmill in the Grand Canal and went on to sell it to neighbouring company Google.

More recently it acquired the One Building on Grand Canal Street. After converting it into a top-class office venue, Jones leased it to Stripe, the US technology company that manages payments over the internet.