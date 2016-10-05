Restored, mixed-use Georgian building for €1.15m

One of the impressive Georgian houses on Dublin’s North Great George’s Street, fitted out for use as three medical consultant suites as well as four apartments, is expected to be of considerable interest to investors when it goes on the market today at an asking price of €1.15 million.

Number 36, an imposing, spacious house with splendidly apportioned rooms, was purchased by the current owners in 2007-08 and subsequently refurbished and restored – sensitively and tastefully – at considerable expense. The owners did not skimp on anything, providing underfloor heating and fire lobbies for the medics and similar heating on the upper floors.

There is a particularly handsome entrance hall which has been used as a reception area. Two consultant suites have replaced the interconnecting reception rooms on the ground floor while the rear inner hallway leads to toilets, shower room, kitchen and boiler room.

The first floor is given over mainly to a waiting room and a third consultants’ suite.

Windows throughout were either restored or replaced while the apartments were fitted out with high-quality kitchens and bathrooms.

The only part of the house used since the upgrading has been the consultant facilities. The apartments have never been occupied and the full range of appliances are as new as when they were installed. The exception is the basement apartment which has been damaged by water and will require some remedial work.

Residential element

The four apartments – a two-bed duplex, a two-bed apartment and two studio units – are all self-contained off the main staircase or landings with the exception of the basement unit which has its own access on to the street.

Rena O’Kelly of agents Knight Frank, who is handling the sale of the 557sq m (6,000sq ft) house, estimates that the commercial and residential elements should bring in a rental income of up to €100,000 per annum. She said the close proximity to O’Connell Street should ensure that both the medical and residential units are easy to let.

ADVERTISEMENT

The €1.15 million asking price is almost half the value of number 49 North Great George’s Street, the beautifully restored family home that was launched for sale last week at €2.25 million.