Restaurateur leases Milltown Shopping Centre unit

Kerry restaurateur Greg O’Mahony is to lease a vacant unit at Milltown Shopping Centre in Dublin at the quoting rent of €65,000 per annum. Stephen McCarthy of Savills, who handled the letting, said that given the strong fundamentals in terms of profile, affluent catchment area and the small number of restaurants in the Milltown area it was no great surprise that so many traders were chasing the new outlet. Ben Pearson of Agar advised O’Mahony.