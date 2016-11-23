Restaurant premises on South William Street sells for €2m

The 100-seat Eden restaurant at 7 South William Street, Dublin 2, has been sold to a private investor for €2 million. The two-storey mid-terrace building has an overall floor area of 287sq m (2,982sq ft) and is fitted out to a modern standard with two roof lights ensuring plenty of natural light during the day.

Fiona Kennedy of CBRE handled the sale of the premises which is rented by Jay Bourke on a 20-year lease from 2012 at a current rent of €120,000 per annum .