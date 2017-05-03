Residential sites in Dún Laoghaire and Wicklow for €3m each

Colliers International is quoting guide prices of €3 million apiece for two residential development sites, one in Dún Laoghaire and one in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

The first site, of 0.354 hectare (0.875 acre) on Auburn Road, off Rochestown Avenue in Dún Laoghaire, has planning permission for 14 homes: 10 three-bedroom semis, one five-bedroom house, and three two-bedroom apartments. Each will have the usage of a large south-facing rear garden.

The apartments will have generous balconies and a communal private garden.

Robert Bielenberg of Colliers says the site will appeal to developers “looking to create something special at this fantastic address”.

Also priced at €3 million is a site of 2.83 hectares (7 acres) at Struan Hill on Priory Road in Delgany with planning permission for 12 houses.

The sale includes the original house – a protected structure – and 7 acres sloping to the east, which will give a number of the houses panoramic sea views.

The permission provides for two-storey detached homes ranging in size from 278sq m to 282.2sq m.

The site is located immediately south of Delgany village between the M11 and Greystones, 14km from the M50 and 28km from Dublin city centre.

Glen of the Downs for sale

The Glen of the Downs golf club, which has a range of senior business figures among its membership, is to be offered for sale on the instructions of receivers.

Agent CBRE is guiding €1.25 million for the Delgany course, which extends to 59 hectares (145.73 acres) and includes a modern clubhouse.

The sale follows a decision by AIB to appoint receivers on foot of loans of some €1.8 million.

The club behind one of Wicklow’s finest courses was hit by falling fees and bar sales during the prolonged recession.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE, who is handling the sale, said he expected interest from both domestic and international parties because of the location of the land bank, only 30km from Dublin city centre, as well as the potential for alternative uses.

Infill residential site in Naas

CBRE is guiding €950,000 for a six-acre infill residential site in Naas, Co Kildare. The land is located at Fishery Lane, about 3km to the northeast of Naas town, and within a short distance of the of Junction 9 on the N7 motorway.

Naas is one of the fastest growing town in the Republic, with a population of 21,493 in the 2016 census.

Site with housing permission

Savills is guiding €450,000 for a site of 1.95 acres in Garristown, Co Dublin, with planning permission for four large detached houses.

There is currently a large agricultural building on the southeast part of the land, which is located just off Main Street in Garristown, directly opposite St Mary’s National School.

Colette Mulroy of Savills is handling the sale of the land, which is located about 8km from Ashbourne and 18 km from Swords.

Derelict house in Oldtown

Robert Colleran of CBRE is seeking €450,000 for a derelict two-storey house, Heathcliff House at The Folly, Oldtown, Co Dublin, which was damaged by fire.

The grounds include an ancillary two-storey building with stables, also in need of refurbishment, as well as a horse riding paddock.

The buildings extend to 1,245sq m (13,400sq ft) and stand on a round 15.2 acres.

Heathcliff House is located around 6km from Oldtown village and 35 minutes drive from Dublin city centre, according to the selling agent.