Residential site in Balbriggan guides €1.95m

A large residential site on the outskirts of the fast-growing commuter town of Balbriggan in north Dublin is guiding €1.95 million through Savills.

It had planning permission for 136 apartments and 43 houses but this has now lapsed.

The 17.5-acre site is about 2.8km from the M1 and has access points off Flemington Lane and Flemington Road. It is within easy reach of Millfield Shopping Centre, O’Dwyers GAA Club and Balbriggan town centre and train station, which has a commuter rail link to Dublin city centre.

Development plan

A 8.6-acre portion of the site is zoned residential with the remainder designated open space under the Fingal Development Plan 2011-2017.

Savills says that a large portion of a bungalow located in the northwestern corner forms part of the subject site and that a licence agreement has been put in place with the adjoining owner regarding its future demolition. This dilapidated bungalow has 149sq m (1,600sq ft) of space.

Balbriggan is 30km north of Dublin city centre and is designated a large-growth town in the development plan. It is located on the important Dublin-Belfast corridor.