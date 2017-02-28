Residential development site for sale in Co Wicklow for €1m

Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €1 million for a a residential development site in Ashford, Co Wicklow, with planning permission for an apartment development.

The 9.03-acre site is located at Ballinalea to the south of the village, along the Ashford to Rathnew Road and close to Mount Usher Gardens. The lands and an adjoining site to the north under separate ownership were granted planning permission for 142 residential units and a creche.

The permission was originally granted in 2007 and subsequently extended for a further five years, with an expiry date of April 2018.