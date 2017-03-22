Rent of €1.2m sought for high-bay logistics building in Dublin 12

Former Johnson Brothers’ unit in Ballymount has office space and loading facilities

Jack Fagan
The detached Johnson Brothers’ building on Ballymount Avenue extends to 13,484sq m

Savills is quoting a rent of €1.2 million for the former Johnson Brothers’ high-bay logistics building on Ballymount Avenue in Ballymount, Dublin 12.

The detached building extends to 13,484sq m (145,140sq ft) including 2,533sq m (27,264sq ft of offices) and has excellent loading facilities.

Gavin Butler of Savills said that with a severe shortage of buildings in this size category and because of its proximity to the M50, it was expected to have a broad appeal to a range of companies.