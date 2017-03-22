Rent of €1.2m sought for high-bay logistics building in Dublin 12
Former Johnson Brothers’ unit in Ballymount has office space and loading facilities
The detached Johnson Brothers’ building on Ballymount Avenue extends to 13,484sq m
Savills is quoting a rent of €1.2 million for the former Johnson Brothers’ high-bay logistics building on Ballymount Avenue in Ballymount, Dublin 12.
The detached building extends to 13,484sq m (145,140sq ft) including 2,533sq m (27,264sq ft of offices) and has excellent loading facilities.
Gavin Butler of Savills said that with a severe shortage of buildings in this size category and because of its proximity to the M50, it was expected to have a broad appeal to a range of companies.