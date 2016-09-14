Refurbished Victorian buildings in Dublin 2 for letting at €430 a sq m

Four adjoining newly refurbished Victorian office buildings on Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin 2 are to be offered for letting through agents Knight Frank. The agency is quoting €430 a sq m (€40 a sq ft) for each of the four buildings at 15, 16, 17 and 18 Earlsfort Terrace, which are directly behind the new Arthur Cox headquarters.

The property developer Clancourt handled the upgrading of all four period houses, converting numbers 15 and 16 from residential to office use. The buildings range in size from more than 321sq m (3,445sq ft) to more than 358sq m (3,862sq ft) and are expected to appeal to a broad range of companies. Knight Frank is already reporting strong interest in numbers 15 and 16.

Each of the houses has a large welcoming hallway with elegant chandelier. They have a range of period features, including decorative tiles, stained glass windows, decorative cornicing and coving, ornate fireplaces and slide sash windows. Numbers 17 and 18 also feature bay windows at first-floor level featuring attractive stained glass.

Earlsfort Terrace and the surrounding area is one of the most popular office locations in the south inner city due to its easy access to the Dublin Bus and Luas transport services and because it is within a few minutes walk of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street.