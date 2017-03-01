Refurbished offices at Kilmainham in Dublin

The newly refurbished garden-level floor at One Kilmainham Square, Dublin 8, is expected to be of interest to companies looking for high-quality office space at a highly competitive rent when it goes on the market tomorrow.

Knight Frank is quoting €306 per sq m (€28.50) for the garden level which can accommodate companies looking for up to 1,832sq m (19,709sq ft) or for smaller suites. Also available at €376 per sq m (€35 per sq ft) is a small penthouse suite extending to 154sq m (1,650sq ft). Car parking facilities will cost €2,250 per space.

Fergus O’Farrell of Avestus Capital Partners who along with joint venture partner, Ares Management, bought the building in 2016, said they expected that the grade A space with open-plan layout and floor to ceiling glazing would appeal to a broad range of companies. The proximity to the city centre together with the strong transport links would appeal to many corporate tenants.

David Reddy of Knight Frank described Kilmainham as “an attractive location which allows commuters to avoid the city centre congestion yet offers excellent access to public transport services”.