Redbrick office in south inner city sells for €500,000 above guide

A former girls’ national school off Camden Street in Dublin’s south inner city has been bought by a private investor for €1.9 million – €500,000 over the guide price. Jane Dolan of Cushman & Wakefield handled the sale.

Originally known as St Kevin’s School and dating from the 1880s, the two-storey building, 1 Grantham Street, has been substantially refurbished and converted for use as offices. It currently produces a rental income of €81,000 per annum, equating to €123/sq m (€11.50/sq ft). It has an overall floor area of 706sq m (7,596sq ft), which is shared by Douglas Wallace Consultants, Owen DBB, Hunter PR and OBA Engineers. There are two vacant office suites extending to 160sq m (1,720sq ft).

The redbrick building occupies an extensive corner site on Grantham Street and Pleasants Street and has a yard with parking for seven cars. The restored building retains many of its original features, including an ornate staircase, exposed roof trusses and a plaque in the front porch to James F Connolly, parish priest in the area from 1906.