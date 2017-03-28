Real estate advisory firm QRE to open Cork office

Irish real estate advisory firm QRE is to open an office in Cork as part of its expanding commercial footprint within the real estate sector.

QRE was set up in 2015 as a new niche full service real estate advisory firm specialising in lettings, sales, advisory and asset management.

The company traded more than €100 million of assets in 2016 and handled more than 40 investment transactions on behalf of its clients.

As a firm within the Space Property Group, it has access to more than 70,000 property investors both domestically and internationally across 147 countries, as well as having access to the newly developed Bid x 1 online platform to close out sales.

25 years’ experience

Conor Whelan, director of QRE, said the opening of the Cork office was necessary to assist the company in developing a national reach to service the needs of its clients.

The Cork office will be led by William Lyons, a native of Charleville, who has over 25 years’ experience of the real estate sector.

The QRE office will be based in the Penthouse Floor at 5 Lapps Quay in Cork. Contact: Will.lyons@qre.ie or 021 4943955.