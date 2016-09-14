Ready-to-go site in Sandyford village on market at €1.5m

A ready-to-go infill site in Sandyford village, Dublin, is fresh to the market this week, with agent Owen Reilly guiding €1.5 million.

Kenler, an unlisted detached house on 0.59 acres, has access to Sandyford Road and backs on to Bearna Park. The houses comes with full planning permission, granted in July 2015 by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, for its demolition and replacement with eight houses.

These new homes, all two storeys, include two four-bed detached houses extending to 153sq m (1,647sq ft); five three-bed terrace houses of 125sq m (1,345sq ft) to 133sq m (1,432sq ft); and a four-bed terraced house of 154sq m (1,658sq ft).

Two of the houses will be accessed from Sandyford Road and the remainder via Bearna Park. The permission also includes all associated and ancillary site works.

Kenler is about 1.5km from the Luas at The Gallops, and offers easy access to the M50 and N11. Dundrum Town Centre, Leopardstown racecourse and the Beacon Court Hotel are nearby.