Ready-to-go Dublin 4 infill site for €950,000

A ready-to-go site for five townhouses off Upper Grand Canal Street, Dublin 4, is expected to attract considerable attention when it goes on the market today.

Commercial property consultants Agar are seeking offers in excess of €950,000 for the plot of land which has full planning permission for five two-bedroom townhouses each with a floor area of 81sq m (871 sq ft).

The development will be within close proximity to the Google headquarters in Silicon Docks.