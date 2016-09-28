Rathcoole premises for €475,000 comes with apartment

An unusual opportunity to acquire a business and residential premises on Main Street in Rathcoole, Co Wicklow, is expected to appeal to both investors and traders when it goes on the market today through agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly.

John O’Reilly of Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly is seeking €475,000 for the former Rathcoole Hardware store and residential premises which are located within 100m of the renowned Poitin Stil bar and restaurant.

The retail space on the ground floor extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and there are a number of outbuildings which may suit further development. The living space at first floor level includes a four-bedroom apartment which could be used by an owner-occupier or let out for additional income.