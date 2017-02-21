Property advisers TWM launches new publication
Publication will inform clients of changes in Irish economy and commercial property sector
From left: Maurice O’Neill, director of TWM, Sean O’Neill director of TWM, and Stephen Walsh, economic consultant
Property advisers TWM have launched a new quarterly publication dealing with the economy and highlights of the commercial property sector.
The publication will illustrate the changes in the various statistics and their likely impact on the market.
Sean O’Neill, director of TWM, said his company was always looking at ways of ensuring that their clients had all the relevant factual information and advice to make fully informed decisions.
TWM has linked up with independent economist Stephen Walsh to produce the publication.