Project Eagle: PAC to resume discussion on Nama sale

The Dáil Public Accounts Committee will meet on Tuesday morning to resume its discussion of the C&AG report on Nama’s sale of Project Eagle.

Patrick Long, who worked for Lazard - a UK-based asset management firm which acted as Nama’s agent on the Project Eagle sale - will appear before the committee at 10am.

Project Eagle is the name given to the National Asset Management Agency’s Northern Ireland property-loans portfiolio, which it sold in April 2014 to Cerberus, a US company, for about €1.6 billion.