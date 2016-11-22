Project Eagle: PAC to resume discussion on Nama sale
Lazard’s Patrick Long to appear before Public Accounts Committee at 10am
Lazard is a UK-based asset management firm which acted as Nama’s agent on the Project Eagle sale
The Dáil Public Accounts Committee will meet on Tuesday morning to resume its discussion of the C&AG report on Nama’s sale of Project Eagle.
Patrick Long, who worked for Lazard - a UK-based asset management firm which acted as Nama’s agent on the Project Eagle sale - will appear before the committee at 10am.
Project Eagle is the name given to the National Asset Management Agency’s Northern Ireland property-loans portfiolio, which it sold in April 2014 to Cerberus, a US company, for about €1.6 billion.