Prime residential sites for sale in Enniskerry, Greystones and Rathmichael

Three prime residential sites in sought-after spots are fresh to the market this week through Savills.

The highest value site is in the centre of the upmarket village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow. It extends to 6.2 acres, and is guiding at €2 million. These lands are within an area designed “specific local objective 2” in the Enniskerry Local Area Plan 2016-2022. This designation allows for multiple zonings, such as open space, special residential and existing residential. The “special residential” zoning allows town centre-type densities of up to 40 units per hectare.

Access to the site, which is surrounded by mature residential development, is via a laneway off the L1011 at Kilgarron Cottages. The N11 is a short drive away, while there are bus links to Dublin and Dart services from nearby Bray and Greystones.

The second site for sale is in affluent Rathmichael in south Co Dublin. It extends to 3.9 acres, and is guiding €1.5 million. Zoned “A1 residential” to provide for new residential communities in accordance with the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Development Plan, it is in agricultural use but offers easy access to Bray and Shankill.

A third residential site, also guiding €1.5 million, is at Church Lane in Greystones, and extends to 1.3 acres. It has permission for four four-bed detached houses, and is bordered by established residential schemes on four sides and St Kevin’s school on the other. Greystones town centre is within walking distance.