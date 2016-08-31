Prime infill site in Rathmichael for €2m

An infill ready-to-go site for three high-end houses in upmarket Rathmichael in south Co Dublin is fresh to the market this week at €2.125 million through agent Knight Frank.

The 2.23-acre site is currently occupied by El Dorado, a large modern house extending to 241sq m (2,594sq ft). There is planning permission till August 2018 for the retention of El Dorado on 0.46 acres and the construction of three five-bedroom detached houses of 394sq m (4,241sq ft) on site areas ranging from 0.35 to 0.44 acres.

This site, zoned Objective A “to protect and/or improve residential amenity” under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan 2016-2022, has access to both Quarry and Ferndale roads.

These give easy access to the M50, N11, Shankill Dart and the Luas Green Line at Brides Glen in Cherrywood.

There should be keen competition for this site among developers given the scarcity of high-end housing on the market in south Dublin.