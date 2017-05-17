Planning approved for largest office building in Northern Ireland

Planning permission has been approved for Northern Ireland’s largest office building, One Bankmore Square. When complete, the building will extend to 250,000 sq ft of office space, complete with 8,000 sq ft of ground floor space for retail use.

According to a statement from Savills, the building will have enough space to accommodate up to 3,000 office workers across its 12 floors. During the construction phase the development is expected to generate 571 direct jobs per month, while the total development is valued at £65 million (€75.6 million).

One Bankmore Square is located at the movie house cinema site on Belfast’s Dublin road and is minutes from Belfast City Hall and Belfast’s new transport hub.

The project is expected to proceed quite quickly according to Dougie Wheeler from Lambert Smith Hampton, a commercial real estate agency. “There is a large team of professionals and a lot of time already invested into One Bankmore Square and everyone is very eager to move the project to the next stage of starting onsite and seeing their plans & designs become a reality.”

The planning application for the building was lodged by developers, the Richland Group, in March 2017 after engagement with planners.