Planned Dublin office space ‘enough’ to house Brexit migration

New office space planned for Dublin will be enough to accommodate companies seeking to relocate in the wake of Brexit, property group Savills has claimed.

According to its latest “Skyline Survey”, 136 new office buildings - totalling over 12 million square feet - are being planned for Dublin over the next five years, enough to house 100,000 new employees.

The survey noted that 39 new office developments were currently under construction in Dublin - 13 of which have pre-commitment from a tenant to take space.

A further 62 developments have received planning approval but are not yet on site, while 35 are in the planning stages, with most of the planning buildings located in Dublin’s central business district.

While Savills acknowledge that not all planned developments will proceed, it said that even if half advance to completion, Dublin would have enough office accommodation to reap any potential benefit of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

“If any UK-based companies decide to move operations to Dublin on foot of Brexit - and we believe they will - it will not happen immediately,” Andrew Cunningham of Savills said.

“A gradual migration, spread out over number of years up to the final Brexit date, is far more likely, by which time supply should be able to cope with demand,” he said.

However, Mr Cunningham said the on-off nature of the date for final Brexit was causing reactions amongst occupiers, with a noticeable increase in enquiries since British prime minister Theresa May signalled the possibility of triggering article 50, the formal exit mechanism, next March,

Though the number of planned office buildings and refurbishments for Dublin is high, many projects are expected to fall foul of tight credit conditions.

“We are observing large scale postponement of schemes, especially those in need of pre-lets to commence on-site. As a result, there is little chance of us reaching a point of oversupply any time soon,” Mr Cunningham said.