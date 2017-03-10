Plan for 400 student beds on track for September

International student accommodation company GSA is on target to deliver its latest 400-bed development in Dublin.

The €41 million development is the next phase of an agreement between GSA and Chicago-based real estate private equity firm Harrison Street Real Estate Capital to invest €250 million in student accommodation in Dublin over the next five years.

The development, which also includes shops, restaurants, cafes and a gym, is to be built on a 2.5 acre site on Mill Street in Newmarket in the southwest inner city. It is expected to be complete by September.

The development is well placed for students studying at Trinity College Dublin, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and the Dublin Institute of Technology’s city centre campus at Grangegorman.

Tim Mitchell, GSA’s chief executive for EMEA, said there was a “severe shortage” of student housing in Dublin.

“While Ireland maintains its reputation for having some of the best academic institutions globally, there will continue to be high demand for well-maintained purpose-built student accommodation from both home and international students,” he said.