Pim Street apartment site offered for €800,000

Hooke & MacDonald is guiding €800,000 for an infill apartment site close to the Guinness Storehouse at Pim Street in Dublin 8. It is convenient to the proposed Luas Green line which is due to start services by the end of this year.

The redevelopment site extends to 0.068 of a hectare (0.167 of an acre) and is currently occupied by a two-storey house and a small warehouse and open yard. It adjoins two apartment blocks, a five-storey development on one side and a six-storey building on the other.