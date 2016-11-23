Penthouse office suite for rent in central Dublin

Agent JLL is currently marketing the penthouse office suite in Styne House, Upper Hatch Street, Dublin 2, which is available by way of assignment until July, 2025.

The self-contained suite extends to 552sq m (5,950sq ft) on the fifth floor and is available at €30.15 per sq ft together with €3,750 per car space. It has extensive terraces which offer uninterrupted views of the Iveagh Gardens.

Styne House was developed in 2000 at the intersection of Hatch Street and Harcourt Street and within a few minutes walk of the Luas stop on Harcourt Street.

Emma McGahern of JLL described the letting as a “rare opportunity in the current market to acquire penthouse office space” on a flexible lease and an attractive passing rent.