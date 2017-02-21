Part of former Silvermines lead mine near Nenagh goes on sale

Part of the former Silvermines lands at Shallee Cross near Nenagh, Co Tipperary, is to be offered for sale at about €10,000 an acre.

CBRE is quoting €300,000 for 12.5 hectares (30.6 acres) which are available in one or three lots. The lands were last used for the storage of mining trailings in the 1990s and, according to the selling agent, could now be used for low-density housing, farm buildings or forestry or farming.

The former lead mine is located less than 4km off the M7 Limerick Road.