Pair of Capel Street buildings on market for €1.7m

Adjoining listed buildings primarily in apartments at 96 and 97 Capel Street, Dublin 1, are on the market through Turley Property Advisers at €1.7 million.

The four-storey over-basement houses with a modern two-storey extension behind number 96 could produce a rent roll of €190,000 from 16 residential units – four two-beds, eight one-beds and four studios. The basements to the front of the houses are in office use.