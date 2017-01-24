Pablo Picante opens its fourth restaurant on Aston Quay

The Mexican-style food outlet Pablo Picante is to open its fourth restaurant and takeaway in March at 14-18 Aston Quay, Dublin 2.

Colm McNamara, founder of the food chain, says they decided to open a new 157sq m (1,686sq ft) outlet there because the area had fallen below the radar in recent times and so it had potential.

The strip is perfect for reaching 18- to 25-year-olds with neighbours such as USIT, a gym and backpacker hostels. The letting was handled by CBRE.