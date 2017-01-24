Pablo Picante opens its fourth restaurant on Aston Quay

Mexican restaurant chain chose Liffey strip because it feels it will attract client base

Jack Fagan
The Mexican restaurant will be at 14-18 Aston Quay, Dublin 2

The Mexican-style food outlet Pablo Picante is to open its fourth restaurant and takeaway in March at 14-18 Aston Quay, Dublin 2.

Colm McNamara, founder of the food chain, says they decided to open a new 157sq m (1,686sq ft) outlet there because the area had fallen below the radar in recent times and so it had potential.

The strip is perfect for reaching 18- to 25-year-olds with neighbours such as USIT, a gym and backpacker hostels. The letting was handled by CBRE.