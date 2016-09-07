Own-door headquarters in heart of IFSC for lease

Agent Knight Frank is seeking an office tenant for a modern mid-terrace office building at 9 Exchequer Place in Dublin’s IFSC.

A rent of €403 per square metre (€37.50 per square foot) is being quoted for the four-storey building between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay with an overall floor area of 367sq m (3,950sq ft). The tenant will have the use of two surface car-parking spaces.

Knight Frank says the building would allow companies to occupy an own-door headquarters in the heart of the IFSC.