Over €3.5m expected for prime Carrickmines development site

A large detached house on a redevelopment site of 0.67 of a hectare (1.66 acres) at Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, is expected to sell for more than €3.5 million when it is offered for sale later this week through CBRE. The same property is believed to have been sold at the top of the property market in 2007 for €10 million.

The five-bedroom house, known as Dunluce, has an overall floor area of 371.6sq m (4,000sq ft), as well as a garage that has been converted into a gym. It is within 300 metres of The Park Carrickmines shopping centre and office park. The property is also located less than one kilometre from Ballyogan Wood Luas statio and within a short distance of Leopardstown Racecourse and Carrickmines golf course and tennis club.

Robert Colleran of CBRE said the sale provided an excellent opportunity to develop a large apartment block or a housing scheme that would attract top prices. The close proximity of the site to the M50 was another important consideration.