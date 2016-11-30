Offices in Dublin’s south docklands to let for 7-8 years

Management consultancy firm Accenture is to sublet fifth-floor offices for a period of 7-8 years at 3 Grand Canal Plaza in Dublin’s south docklands.

Rita Kearney of agents JLL is quoting a rent of €645 per sq m (€60 per sq ft) for 598 sq m (6,441 sq ft) along with eight designated car parking spaces. The layout includes a mixture of open plan and cellular offices, kitchenette and comms room with the added use of data cabling.

As well as Accenture, the other tenants in 3 Grand Canal Plaza include Google, BNP Paribas and BT Communications. Grand Canal Plaza is located beside the Grand Canal Dock Dart station.