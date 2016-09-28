Office tenant sought for modern Blackrock building

CBRE is seeking an office tenant for Carysfort House in Blackrock, a modern four-storey building including a top floor with outdoor terrace.

The agency is quoting a rent of €269 per sq m (25 per sq ft) for the property which extends to 1,133sq m (12,200sq ft) and comes with air conditioning, raised access floors and generous off-street car parking.

Megan Burke of CBRE said it would be able to look after companies seeking from 306sq m to 1,133sq m (3,300sq ft to 12,200sq ft)