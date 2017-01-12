Office leasing activity in Dublin remains near record levels on foot of strong employment growth and speculation of a spill-over from London in the wake of Brexit.

Property consultants CBRE has published statistics showing more than 245,000 square metres of commercial space was leased in 2016.

Dublin Office Take up Q3 2011-Q3 2016

The agency noted the 10-year average take-up of offices in the capital is approximately 172,000sqm per annun.

Activity was strongest in the third quarter of the year, it said.

However, it added a number of significant lettings were concluded in the fourth quarter including the letting of 7,632sqm at Ballymore’s Dublin Landings scheme at North Wall Quay in Dublin Docklands to the NTMA.