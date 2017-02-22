Office investment opportunities on market in Dún Laoghaire

Two separate office investments in the modern Marina House off the Old Dunleary Road in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, are to be offered for sale by private treaty through Turley Property Advisors.

The four-storey, over-basement building located halfway between the Dart stations at Salthill and Dún Laoghaire has a particularly high specification including raised access carpeted floors with floor boxes wired for power and computer cabling. The offices also have air-conditioning and Cat 2 lighting.

Turley is seeking €400,000 for a ground floor office suite extending to 170sq m (1,830sq ft) which is let to the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) on a 25-year lease from 2004 at a rent of €36,000 per annum. There are four parking spaces on site.

Turley is also quoting €750,000 for 638sq m (6,867sq ft) on the second floor which was specially designed so it could be let in two sections. The entire floor and four parking spaces are let to the Digital Marketing Institute until next November at a rent of €75,165.