Office block in Dublin 8 for €15m has scope to refurbish

An office building at 31-36 Golden Lane, Dublin 8, formerly known as Woodchester House, is to be offered for sale at €15 million with scope to extend and refurbish it or the challenge of demolishing it and replacing with a considerably larger block.

The three-storey building, due to be vacated by GE Capital Markets before September of next year, has more than 288sq m (31,000sq ft) of office space next to the Latin Hall office building and the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel which stand six and seven storeys high and were developed by JJ Rhatigan.

Paul Hipwell of Lisney says if the next owner does not want to embark on a complete redevelopment of the site they could seek planning permission for an extra floor or two and upgrade the other areas to attract top rents. Interested parties would recognise the extensive asset management opportunities to enhance the value of the block which was more than 20 years old.

Hipwell said purchasers would appreciate the large expansive floor plates and the high visibility of the block on the corner of Golden Lane and Great Ship Street. There was a hive of activity at the adjacent South Great George’s Street area which had seen something of a renaissance and was now a vibrant social quarter with numerous restaurants, cafes and bars.