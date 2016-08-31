Office and warehouse at Ballymount for sale at €1.1m

A potentially high-yielding office and warehouse investment at Ballymount Cross Industrial Estate in Dublin 24 is on the market at €1.1 million through agent QRE.

Should it sell at its guide price the so-called Elizabeth’s Block on Ballymount Road Lower would reflect a net initial yield of 8.7 per cent.

The modern building is let on a 10-year lease from January 2010 at an annual rent of €100,000. There was a tenant break option at the end of year five, but this has passed.

Tenant Tocana Ltd specialises in the design, development and manufacture of electrical and electronic insulation solutions.

Elizabeth’s Block is a detached warehouse facility extending to 1,329sq m (14,308sq ft) and this includes 311sq m (3,352sq ft) of office accommodation. There is also a metal deck mezzanine level providing a further 335sq m (3,608sq ft) of space.

The building has a clear internal height of eight metres and loading access is via two automated roller shutter doors. An enclosed yard to the front has ample car parking.

Ballymount Cross Industrial Estate is 9.6km west of Dublin city centre. It is accessed via the Ballymount Road Lower, which is 0.4km from the Walkinstown Roundabout and 0.8km from the M50 Ballymount Interchange. Proximity to the M50 makes for easy access to all arterial routes.