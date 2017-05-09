New website to list all flexible office spaces in Ireland

Savills has launched a new website, Workthere, that lists providers and occupiers of flexible, coworking and serviced office space.

The website is focused on the fast-growing flexible workspace sector, where a number of new entrants have recently opened for business.

Workthere in Ireland is managed by Michael Healy, divisional director at Savills.

“Serviced office space is growing in popularity globally and this is particularly evident in Dublin,” he said. “WeWork and Regus are both looking to set up several new business centres in Dublin. Iconic Offices are expanding their portfolio at a phenomenal rate and recently opened three centres – SOBO Works and The Brickhouse with Hibernia REIT, and another on Harmony Row. We intend to list all serviced office space available in Ireland.”

Workthere will include well-known brands such as Iconic Offices, Glandore and Pembroke Hall. It will also service smaller office providers and single schemes.

Workthere had its UK launch in February, and this is the site’s first expansion since then. Cal Lee, head of Workthere, says that Ireland has seen “considerable growth” in the flexible office sector.

“Demand for this type of space is growing,” he says. “Start-ups, SMEs and even larger corporates are seeing the benefits of flexible space over a more traditional lease.”

See workthere.com