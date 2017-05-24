New retail lettings at Blanchardstown Centre to create 50 full-time jobs

The Blanchardstown Centre in west Dublin has announced four new retail lettings which will lead to the creation of 50 full-time positions. The 120,000 sq m shopping centre has only one 68 sq m unit currently available to let. The new lettings will add more than €1.25 million per annum to the rent roll ranging from just under €100,000 for the smallest unit to almost €700,000 for the most prominent outlet.

The sports and fashion retailer Lifestyle Sports is to add to its portfolio in Blanchardstown by opening a new 500 sq m (5,382 sq ft) flagship store. Lifestyle will continue to trade from its 2,000 sq m (21,527 sq ft) outlet in the adjoining retail park.

Smiggle

Lingerie retailer Ann Summers will trade from a new 240 sq m (2,583 sq m) store on level 2 close to H&M, L’Occitane and Easons. This will be the third Irish outlet for the UK multiple which has more than 150 stores worldwide.

Virgin Mobile is also opening a new 30 sq m (323sq ft) unit while the Australian retailer Smiggle will be launching its new stationery brands in a 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) store on Level 1.

Dominic Deeney, managing director of owners Multi Ireland (part of the Blackstone group) said Blanchardstown was continuing to attract high-profile international retailers. Ann Summers, Smiggle and Virgin all had strong retail propositions which would add to the high quality retail experience offered to shoppers. Lifestyle was also expanding its portfolio, adding a new flagship store.