New office blocks at South County Business Park

A rent of more than €323 per sq m (€30 per sq ft) is being quoted for a landmark new office block at the entrance to South County Business Park in Dublin 18.

This popular suburban office park, where Microsoft is to locate its new 35,768sq m (385,000sq ft) campus, is to get three new high-end office blocks with a combined 26,942sq m (290,000sq ft) set on more than five acres of landscaped parkland. The first of these, to be known as One South County, is being let by joint agents JLL and BNP Paribas Real Estate who are also quoting a rent of €2,000 for each of the block’s car-parking spaces.

Designed by award-winning architects the O’Toole Partnership (TOTP), it overlooks Leopardstown Road and will have 13,006sq m (140,000sq ft) of space over five storeys. Energy and environmental efficiency are set to be key considerations, as developer Cyril McGuire is targeting the international Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standard for construction.

The ground floor includes a staff gym, café and a customer service centre while the high-spec office space above includes a roof garden with views over Dublin.

South County Business Park is two minutes walk from the Luas, has a shuttle bus to the Dart and offers easy access to the M50. Recent works to the Leopardstown Link Road have also improved access. The surrounding area employs more than 20,000 staff.