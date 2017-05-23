New Look fashion store at North Main Street in Wexford for sale
Two-storey, over-basement premises for sale at over €4,480,000
The New Look building is let at €375,000 per annum on a 25-year lease from 2007, with an unexpired lease term of 14.8 years
The New Look fashion store at North Main Street in Wexford town is to be offered for sale through Cushman & Wakefield at over €4,480,000, a figure that will show a return of 8 per cent.
The two-storey over-basement premises was developed in 2007 and has a floor area of over 1,035 sq m (11,150sq ft). The basement, ground and part of the first floor are used for retail sales. with ancillary storage also on the first floor. The building is let at €375,000 per annum on a 25-year lease from 2007, with an unexpired lease term of 14.8 years. The lease is guaranteed by the parent company which had a reported turnover of almost €1.4 billion last year.
Jane Dolan of Cushman & Wakefield is handling the sale.