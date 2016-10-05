New Grand Canal office block seeking tenants

A marketing campaign has been launched to find a tenant for a high-quality office building under construction on the edge of the Grand Canal at Charlemont Place, Dublin 2.

The six-storey stand-alone block to be known as 55 Charlemont Place will have a floor area of 5,375sq m (57,855sq ft) when completed next August.

The project is being handled by Patrick McKillen’s Oakmount company which is spending around €20 million on the new building after buying the canal-side site for over €16 million.

Oakmount has an impressive portfolio of premium developments throughout Dublin.

Letting agent Paul Hanly of Knight Frank is quoting a rent of €613 per sq m (€57 per sq ft) for the block which will feature a LEED gold and BER A3 rating to allow tenants to minimise operational costs.

The new block will be finished to the highest standards by a dedicated professional team assembled by the company.

The design – by Pascal Mahoney of Mahoney Architecture – has been largely inspired by the beauty and forms of the canal-bank setting. The transparency of the canal-facing elevations should allow the interior spaces to extend seamlessly to the water’s edge. The building’s glazed surface is to be dressed by a lattice of horizontal and vertical brise soleil, which will temper the solar impact of the south and west-facing facades and create a lantern image at night.

The building’s public plaza is to have a feature sculpture, a suspended lighting pylon, natural stone paving and bespoke polished seating. The reception area is also to feature a world-class art collection of work by Irish and international artists.

Mr Hanly said the unique architectural design of 55 Charlemont Place along with its prime location close to the various transport systems would appeal to a range of occupiers including those in the professional and financial services sectors.