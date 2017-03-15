New £26.5m office development for Titanic Quarter

A new £26.5 million (€30.3 milllion) office development for Belfast’s Titanic Quarter has been announced.

Olympic House, a 148,000 sq ft development, which has already been granted planning permission, will be situated on the Queen’s Road and Titanic Boulevard, adjacent to the Public Record Office for Northern Ireland and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Work is expected to begin on the project in the autumn and is forecast to take 18 months to complete.

Named after RMS Titanic’s sister ship, Olympic House will incorporate two linked blocks of offices. The six and seven-storey offices will provide floor plates of 14,500 sq ft and 9,000 sq ft respectively.

To date, £425 million has been invested in the Titanic Quarter with 1.5 million sq ft completed and a further 3 million sq ft with planning permission.

Companies including Citi, Catalyst, Microsoft, IBM, SAP and HBO are based in the area with 18,000 people living and working there.

Details of the new development was announced at the international real estate conference MIPIM in Cannes, France on Wednesday.

“The quality of companies locating and growing in Belfast demonstrates the attractiveness of the city to companies seeking to locate and expand operations,” said James Eyre, commercial director, Titanic Quarter Ltd.