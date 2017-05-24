Neighbourhood mall in Stillorgan goes for €2m

A two-storey mixed-use neighbourhood mall at Lower Kilmacud Road and Slieve Rua Drive in Stillorgan, Co Dublin, has been sold for around €2 million by Nick Hughes of Coldwell Banker Commercial. The 368sq m (4,154sq ft) building includes a convenience store, flower shop, barber’s shop, estate agency, beauty parlour and a two-bed apartment. The rent roll was €193,000.