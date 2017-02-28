Narrow site in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow for €400,000

A narrow site running along the east side of the Glencullen River in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is expected to appeal to a number of developers when it is offered for sale today through agents CBRE.

Robert Colleran of that agency is guiding €400,000 for the site of 0.63 of an acre (0.254 hectare) which accommodates the rundown Crimmins garage and fuel depot.

In 2008 Wicklow County Council granted permission for 24 apartments on the site but this has since lapsed. However, the site has since been zoned for “town centre” use, leaving the way open for a purchaser to seek approval for a range of facilities.