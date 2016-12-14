Nama redeems further €1bn of bond debt to hit €27.6bn total

The National Asset Management Agency said on Wednesday it has redeemed a further €1 billion of senior bonds issued to banks during the financial crisis to pay for their risky commercial property loans.

The transaction means that Nama has now repaid 91 per cent of such debt, or €27.6 billion in total, including €5.5 billion of redemptions this year alone.

Senior bonds comprised 95 per cent of the deeply discounted payment it made to banks during the financial crisis for more than €70 billion of par value loans. The remaining 5 per cent is made up of subordinated bonds.

“In 2014, Nama set a target of redeeming 80 per cent of its senior debt by the end of 2016,” said the agency’s chief executive Brendan McDonagh. “That has now been exceeded by €3.6 billion. “

Mr McDonagh said that Nama remains on course to deliver a surplus for Irish taxpayers which is currently estimated to be of the order of €2.3 billion.