Nama faces possible C&AG investigation into loans sale

State assets agency Nama is facing the prospect of an investigation into the sale of loans tied to high-profile commercial properties to a US investor for €455 million.

The State’s financial watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Séamus McCarthy, is considering whether to examine Nama’s sale of loans due from developers, John Flynn, Paddy Kelly and the McCormack family, to US-based Colony Capital for €455 million earlier this year.

The sale, known as Project Tolka, was not done on the open market, which is Nama’s normal policy, but was arranged through a closed process begun by offering the assets to a group of likely bidders, which were then narrowed down to a shortlist.

The Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, subsequently explained that Nama’s adviser on Project Tolka, UK property firm, Eastdil Secured, recommended that it take this approach as it was likely to deliver a better price than a sale on the open market. Nama is obliged to get the best value possible for taxpayers when it is selling property or assets.

Burlington Plaza

The loans were secured on high-profile commercial properties such as the Burlington Plaza office complex in central Dublin and the Clarion Hotel in Liffey Valley. The fact that the price was a 70 per cent discount to the actual value of the loans involved, sparked questions about the transaction.

Mr McCarthy’s office confirmed that it is carrying out a regular review of Nama’s operations, required by the law establishing the agency, and as part of that it is considering whether to examine Project Tolka.

Last year, a report by the C&AG into Nama’s sale of loans to Northern Ireland-based developers led to an inquiry by the Dáil’s Committee of Public Accounts, which subsequently criticised the agency’s process for being “seriously deficient”.

Fianna Fáil TD, John McGuinness, a former chairman of the committee, said on Monday that it was a question of whether or not the “taxpayers got best bang for their buck”.

“I have no doubt that there are going to be more investigations,” he added.