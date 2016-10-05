Naas site with permission for filling station guiding at €1.25m

Agents CBRE are guiding €1.25 million for a site at Monread, Naas, Co Kildare, with full planning permission for a petrol filling station. The 0.32 of a hectare (0.8 of an acre) site adjoins Tesco’s largest Irish store as well as McDonalds and Aldi. The site forms part of a larger stretch of land zoned for retail purposes.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE said the provision of a petrol filling station would be a welcome addition to the area.