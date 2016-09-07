Naas period-style office building for €425,000
Two-storey property between Ulster Bank and AIB producing rent roll of €40,200
42 South Main Street, Naas, Co Kildare
Naas agent REA Coonan is quoting €425,000 for a period-style office building between the Ulster Bank and AIB in Naas.
The building extends to 271sq m (2,917sq ft) and has two tenants on the ground floor and one overhead. The rent is currently €40,200.
Naas is widely regarded as one of the most important commuter towns in the greater Dublin area.