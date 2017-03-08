Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort for sale for €14.25m

The highly rated Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Tullow, Co Carlow is to be offered for sale at a guide price of €14.25 million.

Agents CBRE are to handle the sale of the resort for Tetrach Capital who bought it in 2014 after it had entered examinership with debts of €60 million.

Tetrach subsequently refurbished much of the resort and turned around the loss making business to show profits in both 2015 and 2016.

The company has also managed to change the fortunes of a number of other hospitality businesses including The Marker Hotel in Dublin, Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow and Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny.

Mount Wolseley is widely regarded as a top class resort strategically located off the M9 motorway within an hour’s drive of Dublin. Kilkenny is a mere 20km away while Carlow is even closer.

The 170-acre campus includes a four-star hotel with 143 bedrooms, modern conference and banqueting facilities, a variety of dining options, a Sabia Med spa – one of only four in Ireland –with 14 treatment rooms, health club, gym and 20m leisure pool.

The hotel is a popular choice for leisure, weddings, functions and conference business.

Four-bedroom lodges

The sale also includes 16 four-bedroom lodges which are a popular option for families and offer overflow facilities for large events and conferences.

The lodges are particularly spacious and comfortable with an overall floor area of 153 sq m (1,650 sq ft) providing accommodation for at least seven guests.

The lodges also have modern kitchens, open plan living/dining rooms with access to private patios.

The resort is home to a Christy O’Connor Jnr golf course. The 18-hole golf course has hosted the prestigious Volopa European Challenge Tour Event in 2015 and 2016.

The hotel trades exceptionally well and is “high profitable”, according to the selling agent with scope to enlarge it.

The business benefits from multiple revenue generators including golf, weddings, conferences, functions, spa, leisure breaks and special events.

The new owners will have the option of continuing to trade as Mount Wolseley or a different branding.

John Hughes of CBRE said the resort was highly successful with a number of unique selling points and facilities that would help future business growth.

The resort is for sale in a single lot or in two lots – the hotel, spa and golf and the 16 lodges separately.