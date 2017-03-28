Monasterevin Town Centre for sale for €1m

A mixed use retail and residential investment in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, has come on the market with a guide price of €1 million. Agent GVA Donal O Buachalla is handling the sale of the Monasterevin Town Centre on the main street which is producing a rental income of €112,683 from eight retail units and nine residential units. A new owner will have the opportunity of increasing the rent roll by letting a number of vacant units.