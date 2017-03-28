Monasterevin Town Centre for sale for €1m

Rent of more than €112,000 produced at mixed use residential investment in Kildare

Jack Fagan
There are eight retail units and nine residential units at Monasterevin Town Centre.

There are eight retail units and nine residential units at Monasterevin Town Centre.

 

A mixed use retail and residential investment in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, has come on the market with a guide price of €1 million. Agent GVA Donal O Buachalla is handling the sale of the Monasterevin Town Centre on the main street which is producing a rental income of €112,683 from eight retail units and nine residential units. A new owner will have the opportunity of increasing the rent roll by letting a number of vacant units.